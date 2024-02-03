Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes

Oklahoma shook by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

Residents of Prague, Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh reported feeling the earthquake

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Oklahoma was hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Friday night near Oklahoma City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake shook the area at 11:24 p.m., the USGS reported. The earthquake was centered 4.9 miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, which is located about 57 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Residents of Prague, Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh reported feeling the earthquake, KFOR-TV reported.

Oklahoma Fox News graphic

The earthquake was shallow, at just 1.8 miles deep, according to the USGS. Temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense.

This comes after at least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4.0, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb last month.

In April, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among six that struck the central Oklahoma town of Carney, which is located about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.