©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

White House

Trump to unleash $12B farm rescue as China trade reset hits US growers

The president will announce the new aid package during a roundable event on Monday

By Diana Stancy Fox News
President Donald Trump is poised to roll out a $12 billion farm aid package to support farmers, according to the White House. 

The aid package will provide up to $11 billion toward the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new Farmer Bridge Assistance Program, which is designed to provide single payments to row crop farmers, while the remaining $1 billion will go to farmers whose crops do not qualify for the program. 

Further details will be hashed out as the USDA continues to evaluate market conditions, according to the White House. 

The president is expected to unveil the new aid package at a Monday roundtable at the White House. Those expected to appear at the event include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, as well as corn, soybean, rice and other types of farmers. 

Sec. Scott Bessent

Those expected to appear at the event include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The announcement comes as the U.S. and China have gone head-to-head on trade negotiations in 2025, and after China reigned in its soybean purchases from the U.S. amid ongoing tariff negotiations between Beijing and Washington, D.C. 

TRUMP TOUTS ‘12 OUT OF 10’ MEETING WITH XI, DOWNPLAYS REPORTS OF VENEZUELA STRIKES 

However, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in South Korea in October, where the two hashed out a series of agreements concerning trade. Specifically, Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% — reducing the rate from 57% to 47% — because China said it would cooperate with the U.S. on addressing the U.S. fentanyl crisis.

Since those talks, China has started to boost its purchases of soybeans again. China purchased at least 840,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in December and January, Reuters reported in November. That purchase marked the largest shipment since at least January, Reuters reported. 

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on October 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bessent said that China so far is upholding its end of the bargain on the trade deal, including provisions to buy 12 million tons of soybeans by the end of February 2026.

WHITE HOUSE RIPS 'IMBECILIC BUFFOON' TIM WALZ AFTER TRUMP TARIFF CRITICISM 

"China is on track to ‍keep every ⁠part of the deal," Bessent said at The New ‍York Times Dealbook Summit Wednesday. 

Trump is helping the agriculture industry by "negotiating new trade deals to open new export markets for our farmers and boosting the farm safety net for the first time in a decade," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital.

A view of a farmer harvesting soybeans in Illinois

A combine harvester during a soybean harvest at a farm in Harvard, Illinois, Oct. 17, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Trump has issued an aid package to farmers. When Trump’s first administration rolled out tariffs, China issued their own retaliatory tariffs that cost the federal government billions of dollars in government aid to farmers.

Bloomberg News first reported the aid package Sunday. 

