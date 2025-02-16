Southeast met with dangerous flooding while Northeast braces for snowstorms

The Southeastern part of the U.S. faced heavy rains and dangerous flooding on Saturday, as much of the East was hit by renewed harsh and soggy weather.

A man was found dead in floodwaters in Clay County, Kentucky, according to WKYT-TV.

Cars and buildings in Kentucky were submerged in water, while mudslides blocked roads in Virginia. The two states, along with Tennessee and Arkansas, were under flood warnings.

The Northeast was also forecast to receive snowstorms over the weekend, and the Mississippi Valley is facing a threat of tornadoes.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey on Saturday issued a state of emergency in 10 southern counties in response to heavy rains and flooding.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear preemptively declared a state of emergency, as his state was forecast to be met with flash flooding into Sunday. Flash flooding impacted some roads in Bowling Green, and parts of western Kentucky could face up to eight inches of rain.

"We want to specifically put assets in places that flood and have flooded in the past," Beshear said on social media.

Beshear later posted an update to notify residents about areas in danger of flooding, including Jackson County. He also said State Police officers were performing wellness checks and that shelters were opening in Pike County and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg.

The Kentucky governor said late Saturday that he had made a request to the White House for an emergency disaster declaration and federal funds for impacted areas.

The state's River Medical Center in the city of Jackson said it closed its emergency department and was transferring all patients to two other hospitals in the region. The hospital said it would re-evaluate conditions Sunday morning to determine when it can safely reopen. The north fork of the Kentucky River was predicted to crest nearly 14 feet above flood stage on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management in Kentucky said several rescues were made from stalled-out vehicles in floodwaters. The office urged people to stay home.

There was possible flash flooding for the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys, the weather service said. Flash flood warnings were issued in Tennessee for much of the middle of the state.

The weather service described the predicted rain as a "major, potentially historic, flash flood event."

Up north, heavy snow was expected for much of New England before it transitions to sleet, making travel nearly impossible. Upstate New York and portions of northern New England are expected to be hit hardest, with possibly a foot or more.

The weather service said ice accumulations up to a quarter inch are forecast for some areas, which makes driving conditions dangerous. It also noted that heavy icing in some areas may lead to downed trees and power outages.

Snow and arctic temperatures impacted much of the Midwest and Upper Plains, blanketing roads in eastern Nebraska, northern Iowa and much of Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the three states, as well as Michigan, with up to 4 inches of snow predicted throughout Iowa, southern Wisconsin and most of Michigan by Sunday evening.

The U.S. was expected to face its 10th and coldest polar vortex stretching event this season, with the northern Rockies and northern Plains set to be hit first.

Denver opened shelters for those living on the streets, as temperatures were expected to drop to as low as 14 degrees over the weekend. An inch of snow was reportedly falling every hour just north of Denver.

The Upper Plains may also feel extreme cold over the next few days, with wind chills ranging from minus 30 degrees to as low as minus 60 in parts of western Montana, North Dakota, northern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

In Southern California, dry weather returned after the strongest storm of the year, although the risk of rock and mudslides on wildfire-scarred hillsides remains, as dangerous slides can happen even after rain stops, particularly in areas where vegetation that helps keep soil anchored has burned away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.