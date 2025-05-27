Expand / Collapse search
Sawmills act to relieve wildfire threat from Hurricane Helene debris

Recycling downed trees downed from Hurricane Helene supports President Donald Trump's executive order to boost domestic timber production, USDA said

By Asher Redd Fox News
Published | Updated
The timber industry has an opportunity to help firefighters and also boost production by taking in dead trees blown over by Hurricane Helene.

Sawmills are working to recycle trees blown down by Hurricane Helene to assist wildland firefighters while boosting domestic timber production. 

Many of the trees downed by the storm are usable, according to Johnny Evans, owner of Evens Lumber Co. in Manchester, Tennessee. About 6% of the lumber produced at his facility comes from trees that fell during natural disasters.

"It's a resource that God gave us, and we need to recycle it instead of letting it rot into the ground," Evans said. "If we don't get those dead trees out of the forest, then you're going to have a forest fire. Then it's going to wipe out all your good timber as well as your dead timber."

There have been at least eight wildfires in areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene since the storm ripped through the Great Smoky Mountains in September. 

Sawmill operating in Manchester, Tennessee

Sawmills are stepping in to clear forests of potential wildfire fuel left by Hurricane Helene debris. (Fox News)

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division estimated it could take at least three years for the thickest trees downed by Hurricane Helene to dry out enough to become potential wildfire fuel. However, those trees can still hinder firefighting efforts by getting in the way of bulldozers used to create firelines. 

Wildfire in Old Fort, North Carolina

About 220 acres were burned in a January wildfire in Old Fort, North Carolina four months after Hurricane Helene ripped through the region.  (Fox News)

"Those trees are there just blocking the dozers. So we have to send in crews to clear a path for the dozers, which is way slower than what we would ideally want to have happen," Megan Carpenter, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, said. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pitched in $23 million to clear dead trees from high-risk wildfire zones across the country. The dead trees will then be sold to wood processing facilities to be consolidated into soil enrichment materials, construction materials, energy sources and paper. The USDA said the effort would eliminate potential fuel for future wildfires while supporting a March executive order signed by President Trump to boost domestic timber production by 25%. 

Machine mulches tree at sawmill in Manchester, Tennessee

Sawmills can recycle Hurricane Helene debris into mulch, construction materials, soil enrichment materials and paper.  (Fox News)

High-risk firesheds will be cleared out first to protect already-vulnerable communities. The U.S. Forest Service is simplifying the permitting and contracting process for sawmills looking to access the timber supply. 