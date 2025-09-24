North Carolina family still recovering a year after Hurricane Helene destroyed home

Nearly one year ago, Hurricane Helene downgraded to a tropical storm and surged right through Western North Carolina, destroying over 74,000 homes and causing around $60 billion in damages, according to the governor's office.

Some families are still trying to figure out how to move forward a year after the storm.

"My entire 20th year of life has been recovering from a storm," Amiyah Keele said while reflecting on the past 12 months with her mother, Jessica.

The Keeles currently live in a camper on a property in Burnsville, North Carolina, after Helene sent about four feet of water through their home on Sept. 27, 2024. Their camper is right next to a house with other family members.

The Keeles first spoke with FOX back in November, while they were stocking up on fuel for their generators.

"The water was too high and too fast, like we - just made it out," Amiyah said. The Keele family waded through the raging river until they were safe with their neighbors, staying for nearly a week.

In the aftermath of the storm, the majority of the region had no cell service, electricity or running water.

"About a week of just — just nothing, like we didn’t know if anybody else we knew were(sic) okay," Amiyah said.

After about a week, volunteers and donations began pouring into the region from all over the country.

One group set up a distribution and supply site just a couple miles down the road from the Keeles. The only way they could get there was by walking, but the family went nearly every day to help volunteer.

"[About] five days later and luckily, we were blessed with wonderful tents," Jessica told FOX. For nearly a month, the family stayed in tents as recovery began around them.

Volunteers and nonprofit organizations also donated a new car and generators to the Keeles.

Amiyah said a heater is a "godsend" when "you're trying to sleep in a tent." Not too long after, the family was blessed with a camper by a nonprofit.

"It didn’t have power or water, but it was better than a tent," Jessica said.

The Keeles are still living in the donated camper. Since then, they've received a couple of donated sheds, which hold some of their belongings. Damaged appliances and furniture still sit outside their flooded home.

"Samaritan's Purse is great. They came and mucked out the house and had a snowball fight with my son," Jessica said.

Meanwhile, a simple reminder to keep on going through the trauma and obstacles is a wooden sign hanging in the donated camper that said "so this is not Home Sweet Home…ADJUST!"

Jessica said the sign survived the flood.

She told FOX, "We’re actually doing great compared to some people," and Amiyah chimed in, "And we’re still struggling."