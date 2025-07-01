Volunteers help rebuild North Carolina homes 10 months after Hurricane Helene

It's been just over ten months since Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina and neighborhoods are beginning to look livable again.

"For months, I just looked through 2x4’s into…dirt," says elementary school teacher and homeowner, Vince Floriani. "And look at it now, it may not look like much to you, but it’s – it’s on its way."

Two people rented Floriani's duplex in the Beacon Village neighborhood in Swannanoa. He says one occupant was a disabled veteran and the other was a refugee from Nicaragua who moved into the residence in September 2024.

Both of the renters were home when Helene smashed through their neighborhood. John Thompson, the disabled veteran living in the duplex, said it was his dream home.

Thompson said he had a pretty rough upbringing and dealt with numerous traumas before Helene's floods rushed his front door.

"I went out the back door and I literally swam off the back porch," Thompson said, "then I hear something beating and I turned around, and she was beating on the window, just bangin'."

Thompson felt the need to help his neighbor, despite never meeting her.

Eventually, he got his neighbor living in the duplex next door and himself, on the roof. Not long after, Thompson jumped into the raging river to find help, afraid that the home he was standing on would be washed away.

Both Thompson and his neighbor survived.

"So he saved this woman’s life. John Thompson, he’s a hero," says Floriani, "He would love to move back in so we would love to get this back up and running so he can maybe move back in."

Floriani and volunteers are working in the humidity and heat to get the home rebuilt.

In Beacon Village, you'll find dozens of volunteers working – focused on reconstructing the neighborhood.

One of the many organizations bringing volunteers to the neighborhood is Better Together, a coalition made to help homeowners get back on their feet.

"I know that Valley Hope Church has been able to do a little over 150 home repairs," said Lindsey Barnett, Valley Hope Church Director of Relief and Recovery. "And we have fully rebuilt 2 homes from the studs out, and we were able to move those families back in."

Barnett said they're still getting volunteer requests to help people rebuild, adding that they "have volunteers scheduled every single week right now, all the way up to September."

Floriani said he has been surprised by the outpouring of help from Americans across the country.

"They just want to help, no questions asked and that’s really inspiring to me and…it’s profound to me," he said.

The neighborhood of Beacon Village is also raising money to help neighbors move back into their homes, through their Save Beacon Village website.

The state's Department of Commerce said RENEW NC's single-family housing program has received 348 applications as of July 1.

"The program has only been open for application for a couple of weeks (since June 16) and all applications must be reviewed and properties inspected to ensure we stay in compliance with the federal requirements of the HUD grant. We expect to begin construction on the first homes later this summer."

Mission Sheds, a 501c3, has delivered 52 sheds in the western North Carolina region. The sheds are 8 feet by 10 feet and are fully stocked with food, clothing and living essentials.

Just four days after an EF-4 tornado hit London, Kentucky, Mission Sheds founder Ed Johnson conducted a call to action to build and deliver sheds to families in that area. This was the first of eight trips the nonprofit would make to deliver sheds.

Johnson said volunteers have filed in from all over the world and continue to help them push through their mission.

Businesses like Best Buy Metals, which has donated enough metal for 80 sheds, have been an important asset to Johnson's mission.