2 boaters missing after sailing to avoid Hurricane Milton: Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) St. Pete is searching for two boaters who were last seen leaving Charlotte Harbor in southwest Florida on Tuesday to avoid Hurricane Milton making landfall.

Andreas Gabriel Kirchberger and Kenneth Thomas Reutzel were heading for Tarpon Springs in a vessel called the Helderberg/Queen Milania, officials said. Tarpon Springs is about 92 miles north of Charlotte Harbor, which is located in Charlotte County.

USCG Southeast posted to X several pictures of their white-colored vessel which appeared to be a catamaran, a type of sailing yacht with two hulls.

AT LEAST 4 DEAD AFTER TORNADOS RIP THROUGH ST. LUCIE COUNTY DURING MILTON: OFFICIALS

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard St. Pete at 1-866-881-1392.

It comes as a USCG rescue helicopter crew dramatically hoisted a man to safety after he was found clinging to a cooler about 30 miles off Longboat Key on Thursday. A USCG helicopter from Air Station Miami was captured on video approaching the man as a member of the crew is lowered into the water.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

VIRAL TAMPA SENSATION 'LIEUTENANT DAN,' WHO RODE OUT HURRICANE MILTON IN BOAT, DESCRIBES HOW HE SURVIVED

Milton’s death toll has now risen to 17, including six in St. Lucie County, one in Polk County and four in Volusia County. The deaths in St. Lucie County were caused by a raging tornado that ripped through the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village senior community.

The hurricane moved off Florida's east coast Thursday morning after making landfall Wednesday. The powerful storm brought destructive winds, widespread power outages affecting over 4 million customers and a significant outbreak of tornadoes across the Sunshine State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USCG announced on Thursday evening that ports are re-opening following Hurricane Milton, but warned impacted communities should exercise caution.

In Florida, Key West, Port Everglades, Port Miami and the Miami River have reopened, according to the press release.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.