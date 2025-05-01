Marine biologists in East Tennessee examine fish counts for the first time since Hurricane Helene

Marine biologists with the Tennessee Valley Authority have begun to survey fish populations in Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee for the first time since Hurricane Helene debris covered many East Tennessee waterways seven months ago.

The data they collect could illustrate the impact that excessive debris has had on the sport fish population. The findings will be compared to similar surveys on Douglas Lake over the last 30 years. Fewer fish in the lake or fish with deformities, parasites or injuries would be red flags going into spawning season.

Scientists shocked the water around their research boat, which tensed the muscles of all the fish within a four-foot radius of the boat. Once the fish floated to the top, they were examined for defects, measured and weighed.

All fish were released back into the water after the study.

"I think here over the next few weeks, we will really be able to see what, if any, impacts there have been," Lyn Williams, TVA Fisheries and Aquatic Monitoring Manager, said. "You know, judging off yesterday, things look within normal range. We'll see if that's what the complete data says or not."

Structures in the water, like debris, give fish a place to lay eggs, hunt and feed. TVA Fisheries Biologist Kevin Parr said a disruption in shoreline habitat might force fish to find a new place to congregate.

"It might move the fish around, but fish can move. They're not going anywhere. They might go deep or go offshore," Parr said.

According to the Jefferson County Tourism Department, about 80% of the tourism in the area comes from sport fishing. Skylar Hamilton said it brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

"We have other events, of course. We have festivals. We have a lot of other things in Jefferson County, but the lake is our bread and butter," Hamilton said.

Most fishing tournaments scheduled on Douglas Lake immediately after Hurricane Helene were rescheduled until this spring, which put a dent in last year's revenue.

Cleanup on Douglas Lake is about 90% complete. More than 112,000 cubic yards of debris across 351 miles of shoreline have been removed.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency estimates that 3.7 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from all Tennessee waterways in the last seven months.