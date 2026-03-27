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Donald Trump

Trump rolls out plan to back farmers amid rising costs, pledging 'golden age'

Trump says Biden administration 'crippled' farming industry with restrictions and lack of trade deals

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Trump hosts farmers at White House, discusses agriculture agenda Video

Trump hosts farmers at White House, discusses agriculture agenda

President Trump hosts hundreds of farmers and ranchers at the White House to celebrate American agriculture and announce actions to help farmers.

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President Donald Trump announced a series of actions Friday aimed at assisting farmers and food suppliers to help cut costs amid rising energy prices, promising a new "golden age" for the agricultural industry. 

Trump shared guidance on farm equipment regulations in an effort to cut costs and increase government loan guarantees for agricultural products, including tractors, among other reforms. 

He said much farm equipment has become unaffordable for many farmers.

"Every day we're looking for new ways to support our farmers, reduce your costs, and to help lower the price of food for the American family," Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House. "We're going to prove that the golden age of American agriculture is right here and right now."

I'M AN AMERICAN FARMER — EMPTY USDA OFFICES MEANS FEWER FAMILY FARMS

Donald Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump attended an event with farmers on the South Lawn of the White House where he announced a series of actions to reduce costs for farmers.  (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The Biden administration crippled the farming industry, Trump said, with harsh restrictions and bad trade deals. 

To help them, Trump said his administration recently used tariff money to give farmers $12 billion in relief. 

"I'm also asking Congress to quickly pass the new farm bill," he said. "And today, I'm promising to request additional farm relief for our great patriots in the next funding bill."

AMERICA’S QUIETEST CROP IS SET TO TAKE CENTER STAGE IN TRUMP–XI TALKS

Farmers gather at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with farmers on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. The White House Ballroom construction area, shown right.  (Alex Brandon/AP)

In addition, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) will alter guidelines around a system designed to limit diesel emissions that will save farmers billions of dollars, Trump said. 

He also announced new guidelines to limit Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) rules, which mandate that modern diesel engines use selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

"It was a basic disaster," Trump said. 

Trump also highlighted the EPA's efforts to boost renewable fuels from agricultural products, while criticizing environmental activists. 

Golden Tractor at White House Farmer Event

Trump admired gold-colored farm equipment on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2026. (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

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"What they've done to you, and the country – what they've done to the country – is just incredible," he said. "They are terrorists."

Trump also announced new loan guarantees from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for small business in the agricultural industry, including food suppliers, farmers – including vegetable farmers, grain farmers and seed farmers – cattle, pig and poultry producers and grocery wholesalers.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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