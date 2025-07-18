Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Multimedia Reporters

How the deadly Camp Mystic flash flood is transforming summer camp safety protocols across America

American Camp Association expects surge in accreditation requests following deadly Kerrville flooding

By Asher Redd Fox News
Summer camps review safety plans after Texas flooding Video

Summer camps review safety plans after Texas flooding

Summer camps across the country are updating their safety plans after flash flooding killed 27 people at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas. The American Camps Association hopes camps will learn boost their safety measures for severe weather. 

ADAMS, Tenn. – Camp directors across the country have put their safety plans under the microscope after the deadly July 4 flash floods in Kerrville, Texas killed 27 campers and left over 100 missing.

The tragic flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp in Kerrville, Texas, is causing summer camps across the U.S. to reevaluate their emergency preparedness plans—especially for extreme weather threats.

The camp was situated near the Guadalupe River. At least 134 people are confirmed dead across Texas as search and rescue efforts continue. 

Cabins at Coldstream Christian Camp in Adams, Tennessee

Coldstream Christian Camp Director Roger Dunn said flooding is not a risk at his camp because cabins are built on high ground. However, tornados and straight-line winds can still down trees and damage buildings.  (Fox News)

Roger Dunn, Camp Director at the Coldstream Christian Camp in Adams, Tennessee, said the Texas flooding taught him that conditions can change in a matter of minutes. 

"Flooding for us isn't necessarily the risk, but tornadoes, straight-line winds, that type of thing, absolutely, that is a threat for us," Dunn said. 

The nearest warning sirens are too far away to help because camp staff can’t hear them. Dunn is training counselors to monitor the weather more accurately, and to use newly added walkie talkies in their cabins to stay in touch in case of an emergency in the overnight hours. 

TEXAS FLOOD SURVIVORS LOOK FOR GID IN FACE OF TRAGEDY

Walkie Talkies added to counselor cabins at Coldstream Christian Camp in Adams, Tennessee

The Coldstream Christian Camp in Adams, Tennessee is training counselors to monitor severe weather more accurately, and to use newly added walkie talkies in their cabins to communicate with one another in case of an emergency in the overnight hours.  (Fox News)

"We're using our weather apps. We're constantly in contact with local officials if there's anything severe that is happening," Dunn said. "I know the City of Adams is working on getting an alert system expanded in town… I believe once they get the rest of it put in, then we should be able to hear it."

Officials are investigating Camp Mystic officials to see whether they received and responded to flash flood warnings before the disaster. The incident has caused questions over how camps assess and act on fast-moving weather threats.

Dunn says he reviews his camp’s safety plans annually, which is something the American Camp Association recommends.

"Part of the risk assessment takes into consideration any location-specific concerns and any location-specific weather events that might occur," Henry DeHart, ACA Interim President and CEO, said. 

NEW QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT WHETHER CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR SAW FLOOD WARNING ALERT

The ACA has accredited more than 2,300 camps across the country. The organization expects more camps to go through their accreditation process in the Fall in light of the Texas floods.

Campers playing at Summer camp in Adams, Tennessee

The American Camp Association urged parents who may have questions about camp safety to ask camp directors directly. ACA Interim President and CEO Henry DeHart said most camp directors are happy to answer questions. (Fox News)

If parents have concerns about a camp’s safety protocols, DeHart encourages them to ask camp directors directly. 

"We've created a resource for camps to help them think through the best way to communicate with parents, knowing that parents were going to have these questions," DeHart said. 

"As a camp director, I encourage them to ask questions," Dunn said. "Ask questions about safety, what you have in place. Ask questions about any type of emergency procedures. I want their minds and their hearts to be at ease."

The ACA said camps should act immediately, and that they should use the offseason, when children are in school, to make more adjustments to the safety plans. 