©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Extreme heat sizzles Southwest, flash flooding possible in desert areas

Temperature during Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Denver will be warm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for July 13 Video

National weather forecast for July 13

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect across much of the Great Basin and Desert Southwest as extreme heat continues, with slight relief midweek.

(Fox News)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in a few spots today: the Northeast, the Northern Plains and the Southwest. Flash flooding, especially in desert areas, could be dangerous.

(Fox News)

Scattered storms will also pop up over parts of the Upper Midwest, Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The temperature during Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Denver will be warm: 80 degrees at 7 p.m. ET with cloudy skies and light winds.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).