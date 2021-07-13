Extreme heat sizzles Southwest, flash flooding possible in desert areas

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect across much of the Great Basin and Desert Southwest as extreme heat continues, with slight relief midweek.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in a few spots today: the Northeast, the Northern Plains and the Southwest. Flash flooding, especially in desert areas, could be dangerous.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Scattered storms will also pop up over parts of the Upper Midwest, Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The temperature during Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Denver will be warm: 80 degrees at 7 p.m. ET with cloudy skies and light winds.