YouTubers search for missing Kansas women inside abandoned home: report

Veronica Butler, Jilian Kelley from Hugoton vanished on March 30 in Oklahoma

Two true crime YouTubers recently searched an abandoned property for signs of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley, saying that "the public and their families and we want answers like yesterday," a report says. 

The individuals looking for the two missing women from Hugoton, Kansas told KSNW that they investigated the home near the Oklahoma-Kansas border after receiving a tip from someone. Butler, 27, and Kelley, 39, were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up children before their car was found abandoned in Oklahoma, with "foul play" suspected, police say. 

"The public and their families and we want answers like yesterday," said one of the YouTubers, identified by KSNW as Kari Moody. 

"They could be anywhere, and like, in this property back here, it’s abandoned, but there’s a well back there. It’s not covered. It’s pretty big, so I got down in there and looked. You never know where they could be," added the other, who did not want to be identified. 

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley missing

Hugoton Assembly of God Pastor Tim Singer tells Fox News that the Jilian Kelley, left, and Veronica Butler, right, were heading Saturday, March 30 to pick up Butler's children to bring them back to a birthday party in Hugoton, Kansas. (Texas County Sheriff's Office/Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Shutterstock)

Both YouTubers also said that they plan to stay in the area and look for Butler and Kelley for as long as they can afford, according to KSNW. 

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information manager Hunter McKee, when asked about the property search on Tuesday by Fox News Digital, declined to comment.  

"We have said what we can at this time," McKee said. "Once we get more information, we will put that out as necessary. But right now we are still looking for the women and there are no arrests." 

"We are still telling everybody in that area that if you know anything or have any additional information to please contact us," he added. 

McKee told Fox News Digital on Monday that "it’s becoming more and more challenging" to find the women alive as the days mount with no signs of their whereabouts. 

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley

Investigators suspect "foul play" in the disappearance of Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

A missing persons advisory from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office said that Butler has "several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder" and that "Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm."     

The alert describes Butler as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and denim shorts.     

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan or beige shoes, the alert adds.     

Remote road in Oklahoma

The area near the Oklahoma-Kansas border where the vehicle the two women were traveling in was found abandoned on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. (Google Maps)

The vehicle they were traveling in was "found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County," according to the OSBI. 

