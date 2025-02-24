American tourist arrested in Paris after allegedly throwing newborn baby out of hotel window: reports

An American woman was arrested in Paris after she allegedly threw a newborn baby out of a hotel window, according to reports.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the incident, first reported by local outlet Paris Match, with the New York Post on Monday. The child was thrown out of the window earlier that morning.

The fall reportedly took place from a second-floor window. The newborn was given emergency medical care but did not survive.

The hotel is located in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, a neighborhood popular with tourists seeking to visit the Père Lachaise Cemetery, where Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, Frédéric Chopin and other notable people are buried.

The American woman, who is currently detained, was allegedly part of a group of young adults traveling in Europe. The Paris Match described her as being part of a "study trip."

Officials are investigating the case as a possible instance of "pregnancy denial," in which a woman is unaware of her pregnancy or unable to accept it.

Paris' Child Protection Brigade was assigned to the case, which will be investigated as a homicide, according to NEXSTAR.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Paris prosecutor's office for additional comment.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.