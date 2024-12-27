Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

'You should expect to be shot': Florida homeowner fatally guns down masked intruder, scares off another

Florida sheriff says 'expect to be shot' after homeowner opens fire on intruders

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells provides updates about deadly home invasion shooting Video

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells provides updates about deadly home invasion shooting

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells spoke with the media Friday about an attempted home invasion that led to the death of one suspect and the arrest of another. (Credit: WTVT)

A Florida sheriff said intruders should "expect to be shot" after releasing information about a homeowner who opened fire at two masked men trying to break into his house, killing one.

The deceased suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo, from Mexico, according to Fox 13. 

The second suspect, Michel Soto-Mella, 39, an illegal immigrant from Chile, is charged with armed burglary, with additional charges pending, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Manatee County homeowner saw the two men entering the back of his house on his video surveillance system, according to authorities.

"He knew something bad was about to happen and he didn’t stall," MCSO Sheriff Rick Wells said during a press conference Friday. "He grabbed his firearm [and] told his wife to get into a safe spot."

The homeowner fired multiple rounds, hitting Flores-Toledo "several times," while Soto-Mella fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office. 

"I sat down next to the lanai, the door was open," John Nuceder, who was visiting a family member in the neighborhood, told Fox 13. "I vividly heard three gunshots."

Authorities said Flores-Toledo was initially reported to be in critical condition before being transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died Friday morning.

"This is the state of Florida," Wells said. "If you want to break into someone's home, you should expect to be shot."

Deputies tracked down Soto-Mella, who was in the country illegally after his 90-day visa expired in September, using K9 units and arrested him a few blocks away, according to the sheriff's office. The scene was secured and everyone involved was accounted for, posing no threat to the community.

Detectives are currently investigating Flores-Toledo's background and are "seeking to understand" why he and Soto-Mella targeted the home, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office Friday afternoon.

"We're trying to get everything that we can from the [surviving] suspect," Wells said. "He's being somewhat cooperative, but he's not telling us everything."

At a court hearing, Fox 13 reported Soto-Mella used a translator to tell the judge he did not have any guns.

Manatee County homicide detectives said they believe there may be other individuals involved in the crime.

Flores-Toledo, who also went by the name of Anibal Miller-Valencia, was arrested in Oak Brook, Illinois in 2023 and served four months in jail for residential burglary before being released on parole in November, according to authorities. He had an active warrant for a parole violation and was considered "armed and dangerous."

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquires from Fox News about whether the homeowner is facing any charges. His identity has not been released, as of Friday night.

Fox 13 Tampa Bay's Chuck Merlis and Ryan Burkett contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.