California
Published

Yosemite Valley to reopen earlier than expected as California flood threat subsides

The eastern section of California’s Yosemite Valley was expected to stay off-limits until Wednesday

Associated Press
Temporarily shuttered parts of Yosemite Valley will reopen earlier than expected after fears of flooding receded Saturday, park officials announced.

Eastern Yosemite Valley, which is home to Yosemite Falls and Half Dome, closed Friday night and was expected to stay off-limits to visitors until Wednesday.

The valley will be open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will reopen fully Monday at 7 a.m.

YOSEMITE VALLEY EASTERN SECTION TO CLOSE FRIDAY DUE TO CALIFORNIA FLOOD THREAT

Yosemite National Park

The Merced River rages through Yosemite National Park, California, on April 25, 2023. Yosemite National Park will reopen earlier than expected after fears of flooding temporarily shut down the California park. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

The forecast of flooding came after unseasonably warm weather melted record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains of central California. Park officials said visitors should stay cautious.

"Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous," they said on social media. "Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite."