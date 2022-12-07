Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Yonkers, NY, police sergeant who died when teen lost control of BMW honored at funeral

Frank Gualdino killed in multi-vehicle crash just nine months from retirement

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
New York police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash Video

New York police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash

A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino of Yonkers, New York, was laid to rest on Wednesday after being killed in the line of duty in a car crash.

Gualdino, 53, was killed in the multi-vehicle wreck on Dec. 1. He served with the Yonkers Police Department for 24 years and was only nine months away from retiring at the time of the fatal crash, the department said.

NY POLICE SERGEANT DEAD AFTER TEEN WHO RECEIVED PERMIT WEEKS EARLIER LOSES CONTROL OF BMW

Police stand in a guard of honor for fallen Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022. The 53-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty last week in a head-on crash.

Police stand in a guard of honor for fallen Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022. The 53-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty last week in a head-on crash. (Action News Service)

Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino was killed when a BMW slammed head-on into his unmarked police car on Dec. 1, 2022.

Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino was killed when a BMW slammed head-on into his unmarked police car on Dec. 1, 2022. (Yonkers Police Department/WNYW)

"There's a sea of blue, cops are standing patch to patch to support the family, and I'm getting calls, I'm getting emails, letters of condolences from all over the country right now because everyone wanted to do this for Frank," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said, according to local outlet ABC 7.

Gualdino's body was carried in a procession to Sacred Heart Church with dozens of officers in formal uniform attending.

Gualdino was on duty in an unmarked 2012 Chevy Impala when the driver of a BMW sedan lost control of the car and crossed into the opposite lane.

NEW YORK POLICE SERGEANT FATALLY STRUCK IN WRONG-WAY CRASH

Police salute the coffin of Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police salute the coffin of Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022. (Action News Service)

The BMW crashed head-on into Gualdino's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus. The bus driver and several bus passengers were also injured.

Police say the driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old who had obtained a learner's permit less than three weeks earlier. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash with extensive blunt-force injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police stand in a guard of honor for fallen Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police stand in a guard of honor for fallen Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, whose funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2022. (Action News Service)

Gualdino is survived by his wife and his two children, ages 20 and 14.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com