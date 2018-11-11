WWII veteran, 93, given shelter as home threatened by Northern California wildfire

A 93-year-old World War II veteran was shown kindness and hospitality in the midst of devastation caused by a raging wildfire in Northern California.

Businesswoman Tracy Grant was at the Forebay Aquatic Center in Oroville Thursday giving out food to people forced to evacuate their homes when she crossed paths with the veteran, Lee Brundige, who isn't sure whether anything remains of his house in Paradise, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Brundige initially refused the hamburger she offered, saying she should give it to someone who really needed it. She tried to get him to a shelter, but he said he was fine sleeping in his car.

The next day, she convinced him to come home with her when the sheriff's office told people to clear out of the parking lot due to worsening air.

"He looks at me and kind of grunted, 'No I don't want to take advantage of anyone, you're too kind.' So I said, 'This is my car. You're going to follow that bumper until we stop," she said.

After they arrived at Grant's home, her boyfriend Josh Fox helped out by supplying Brundige with new clothes.

The elderly veteran has also found a companion in Grant’s dog, Axle, who sits with him in a recliner they share.

Brundige lived by himself at his home in Paradise but does not know if his home is still standing. Brundige's son, who lives in Southern California, knows that his father is okay, the outlet reported.

The Camp Fire, which tore through the town of Paradise, as of Sunday had burned 109,000 acres since it first began on Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

More than 6,400 residences were destroyed in the fire that stands at 25 percent containment, the agency said.

14 additional bodies were found Saturday, raising the death toll to 23, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. Two people were found dead in a wildfire in Southern California, bringing the total number of fatalities for the state to 25.

Devastating images taken of the town consisting of roughly 27,000 residents depicted destroyed homes and roads dotted with charred vehicles.

The fire became California's third deadliest since record-keeping began, with the death toll surpassing that from a blaze last year that ravaged the city of Santa Rosa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.