Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

WV regulators deny request that would have increased electric bills by $18 on average

West Virginia’s Appalachian Power said the electric utility rate increase was necessary due to the steep rise in fuel costs

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill.

The state Public Service Commission's order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of the companies' decisions on power purchases and fuel supply management.

NC SUBSTATION SABOTAGE: FBI INVESTIGATING WHETHER RANDOLPH, MOORE COUNTY POWER GRID ATTACKS ARE RELATED 

West Virginia regulators has denied a request by Appalachian Power to increase residential electric bill by $18.41. 

West Virginia regulators has denied a request by Appalachian Power to increase residential electric bill by $18.41. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the rate request was made last April, Appalachian Power President and Chief Operator Officer Chris Beam said the increase was necessary due to the "steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months."