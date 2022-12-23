Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

WV livestock project set to receive up to $4.8M in federal funds

The federal funding move was announced by WV Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito

Associated Press
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.

A livestock management program at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding

In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.

The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.

