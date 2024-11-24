Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Wrong-way driver arrested after striking multiple vehicles, shootout with police officer: ‘He’s got a gun!’

Sean Wallace Jordan remains in custody at the Tarrant County Jail as of Sunday

Bradford Betz
Published
Wrong-way driver caught on video firing rifle at officer at striking multiple vehicles

Wrong-way driver caught on video firing rifle at officer at striking multiple vehicles

The 19-year-old is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A man was arrested in Southlake, Texas Friday morning after allegedly driving down the wrong street, striking vehicles and firing a rifle at multiple people, including a police officer. 

Southlake police officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday from the 600 block of West Southlake Boulevard about a wrong-way driver.

mugshot of wrong-way driver against surveillance footage

A mugshot of Sean Wallace Jordan superimposed over surveillance footage of the shootout.  (Markham Fine Jewelers; Tarrant County Jail)

The driver struck multiple vehicles as he traveled eastbound before crashing in the 1400 block of East Southlake Boulevard, police said in a press release. 

As an officer approached the crash scene, the suspect retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and began firing in the direction of the officer and another driver.

The officer exchanged fire with the wrong-way driver but neither he nor the suspect or the other driver were injured. 

The officer, as well as other officers on scene, managed to take the suspect into custody, where he remains as of Sunday. 

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows people running from the scene of gunfire. A man can be heard shouting: "He's got a gun!" 

Sean Wallace Jordan photo against blue background

A photo of Sean Wallace Jordan from Southlake police.  (Southlake Police )

A press release from Southlake Police identified the wrong-way driver as 19-year-old Sean Wallace Jordan of Colleyville, Texas. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, and resisting arrest, search or transport. 

Online records show Jordan is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $271,500 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Southlake, Texas is located in the Forth Worth-Dallas area. 

