Wrong-way driver arrested after striking multiple vehicles, shootout with police officer: ‘He’s got a gun!’

A man was arrested in Southlake, Texas Friday morning after allegedly driving down the wrong street, striking vehicles and firing a rifle at multiple people, including a police officer.

Southlake police officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday from the 600 block of West Southlake Boulevard about a wrong-way driver.

The driver struck multiple vehicles as he traveled eastbound before crashing in the 1400 block of East Southlake Boulevard, police said in a press release.

As an officer approached the crash scene, the suspect retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and began firing in the direction of the officer and another driver.

The officer exchanged fire with the wrong-way driver but neither he nor the suspect or the other driver were injured.

The officer, as well as other officers on scene, managed to take the suspect into custody, where he remains as of Sunday.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows people running from the scene of gunfire. A man can be heard shouting: "He's got a gun!"

A press release from Southlake Police identified the wrong-way driver as 19-year-old Sean Wallace Jordan of Colleyville, Texas. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Online records show Jordan is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $271,500 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Southlake, Texas is located in the Forth Worth-Dallas area.