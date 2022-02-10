World's first black-owned autonomous grocery store opens near Atlanta

As technology advances, so are grocery stores.

We’re all familiar with the traditional way of buying items at a grocery store where you check out with a cashier. And more recently, with self-checkout kiosks. But at Nourish + Bloom near Atlanta, they’re taking automation a step further.

The store's owners say it’s the world’s first Black-owned autonomous grocery store.

"No one likes waiting in line, fumbling for their payment," said co-founder Jilea Hemmings.

Jilea and her husband Jamie opened Nourish + Bloom in January, introducing a high-tech experience that aims to make grocery shopping as simple as possible. To enter the market, you scan a QR code on the Nourish + Bloom app. Once you're in, you're able to shop and leave without stopping at a register.

"How our technology works is when you pick an item off the shelf like this, it actually has a weight to the product, so we know it’s in your digital cart," Hemmings said.

If you change your mind about buying an item, Hemmings says, you can simply put the item back on the shelf, and the store’s weighted shelves and ceiling-mounted sensors will track your movements and recognize you returned it. That way, you don't get charged.

The Nourish + Bloom app will recognize when you leave the store and automatically charge you for the items you left with.

The market also has two delivery robots, named Nourish and Bloom.

The robots can deliver within a three-mile radius of the store and are temperature controlled to keep food warm or cold. This technology can be especially valuable for people who are unable to leave their homes to shop.

Bloom was a bit under the weather and needed repairs when Fox News visited, but Nourish was ready to roll.

"He greeted us, that was awesome. Gotta bring the kids back for that one," shopper Rachel Goergen said of the robot.

The Consumer Technology Association says the store's tech isn’t exactly new. Amazon has opened similar stores in select cities as far back as 2018, but the grocery industry could change as the techology becomes more affordable.

"It’s certainly more accessible. A lot more stores are able to get their hands on these products and start using them," said Lesley Rohrbaugh, director of research at the CTA.

"I think there’s a lot of growth in this area, and I think we’ll see it in the future."

Nourish + Bloom is eyeballing new locations in Atlanta and New York in the near future.