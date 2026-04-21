Worker at swanky country club accused of using AI to create explicit photos of teen: police

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A Florida man is behind bars after authorities allege he used artificial intelligence to generate an explicit photo of a teen coworker while working at a swanky country club.

Thomas Christopher Ball, 49, is facing three felony charges, including sending harmful material to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and altered sexual depictions of an identifiable person, in Boca Raton, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Authorities allege Ball and the 17-year-old victim worked together at Boca West Country Club when he followed her on social media and began sending inappropriate messages, a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital revealed.

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At one point, Ball allegedly offered to pay the underage victim $200 in exchange for her address so he could perform oral sex on her, according to court documents.

The victim subsequently distanced herself from Ball, causing him to question why she "no longer acknowledged him or spoke to him," authorities said.

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Police allege the confrontation led Ball to send an AI-generated explicit photo of the victim using a screenshot from a TikTok video she had posted. He allegedly threatened to expose more fake images if she continued to ignore him.

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The victim then reminded Ball that she is a minor, to which Ball allegedly replied that he knew and sent additional messages "stating he loved her, would do anything for her, wanted to take her to a spa and spoil her, and would give her $1,000 because of how much he loved her," according to court documents.

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Days later, a friend of Ball called 911 to alert authorities that Ball "came to her house to get a firearm to shoot the girl who made him lose his job," authorities said.

Ball was arrested Friday and remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

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"Oftentimes, the images that are created are fake, but the harm that comes of it is definitely real," Nicole Bishop, division director with Palm Beach County Victims Services, told WPTV . "Victims who experience this particular kind of crime can go through a range of things. They can almost have symptoms of PTSD, losing sleep over the situation."

"I think as the use of AI expands, we will have to look at seeing how our laws will be enhanced," Bishop reportedly added.

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Florida law now criminalizes creating, possessing or requesting altered, nonconsensual sexual images.

Ball’s attorney and Boca West Country Club did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.