The friend of a Washington state woman's husband has been arrested in connection to her killing and her husband is suspected of setting up the murder and staged burglary, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

On March 23, just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in Hockinson, Washington to a report of a woman who had been found with a gunshot wound by her husband and two friends arriving at the house.

Deputies said the woman, later identified as Lindy Rummel, 60, of Brush Prairie, Washington, died by the time they arrived at the scene.

Deputies said a truck, described as a 2001 black Ford F-150 wit Washington state plates, had been reportedly stolen from the scene, and it was assumed the woman’s killer had taken the vehicle.

Lindy's death was initially reported as resulting from an apparent home invasion and burglary. However, on March 24, deputies reported that they had received a tip about a potential murder suspect after opening an investigation.

Deputies said this tip led to the arrest of Darrell Riley, 55, by the Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon. The stolen truck was found in Oregon, having been set on fire in what authorities said was likely an attempt to destroy evidence of the murder.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation revealed that Riley was a friend of the deceased woman’s husband, James Rummell.

The investigation revealed that Rummell had driven to Eugene to pick up Riley and bring him to Clark County the day before the murder.

According to the deputies, Rummell was arrested for allegedly making false statements to a public servant after a search warrant was served at his home.

Officials said they had discovered evidence that led them to believe James Rummell may have solicited Riley to stage an attempted burglary to murder Lindy Rummell.

Riley is being held on a Temporary Felony Warrant for Murder in the First Degree. He will remain in custody in Oregon while the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office seeks extradition.

James Rummell was booked into the Clark County Jail for Making False Statements to a Public Servant, and deputies said additional charges are possible as James Rummell is being considered a suspect in this murder.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.