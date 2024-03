Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Washington state fire department employee was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering his wife after the medical examiner declared her manner of death as a homicide.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Kevin West, 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of his wife, Marcelle "Marcy" West.

On Jan. 8, firefighters and Washougal police officers responded to the West home after Kevin reported that his wife was having a seizure. He told the dispatcher that she had stopped breathing and was performing CPR, according to the sheriff's office. Medics provided aid when they arrived, but Marcy West died at the scene.

Detectives told Fox News Digital that they believed they had probable cause to arrest West for the murder of Marcy based on his statements and the evidence uncovered during search warrants.

AMISH COUNTRY MURDER: RED JEEP, NIKE SNEAKERS LED COPS TO PREGNANT MOM'S SUSPECTED KILLER

Several people concerned about the couple's relationship contacted local authorities in the days after her death, the sheriff's office said.

Sgt. Christopher Skidmore added that the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as asphyxiation with blunt force trauma to the neck after a criminal investigation was launched, and the autopsy showed indications of trauma to Marcy West's neck.

MURDERED WASHINGTON TEENS, BOTH 16, FOUND ALONG HIGHWAY IN CONNECTED KILLINGS: REPORT

"There appeared to be financial and relationship troubles that may have been a factor in her death, but the case is still under investigation," Sgt. Skidmore said.

West was a Camas-Washougal Fire Department captain at the time of his arrest.

Kevin West has been a firefighter for the department for 22 years, according to the City of Camas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail on no bond.