Maryland
Published

Maryland woman vanishes after going for walk on nature trail as desperate search ensues

A Maryland sheriff's office says the search for a missing woman 'is very active'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Maryland law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly disappeared Saturday evening after leaving to take a walk on a nature trail. 

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding 37-year-old Rachel Morin, who was last seen on Saturday at about 6 p.m. after leaving to take a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

Harford County is located about 30 miles north of Baltimore and near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. 

Missing MD woman

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing woman Rachel Morin.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office/FB)

The sheriff's office said in an update on Facebook Sunday morning that Morin's car was located at the Williams Street entrance of the trail. 

Maryland trail

Entrance to the Ma & Pa trail in Maryland.  (Google Maps)

"Rachel is 5’2, 107 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black tank top, black sports bra, black spandex shorts, and gray sneakers," the sheriff's office said in their description of the woman.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital on Sunday morning that there are no new details to the case.

Missing woman

Rachel Morin has been missing since Saturday evening after saying she was taking a walk on a Maryland trail.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office/FB)

"The search for Rachel is very active and we are asking anyone with information to please call Detectives," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email. 

Anyone walking the Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious during their walks. 