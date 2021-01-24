Expand / Collapse search
Woman missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park found day she disappeared: report

'Alice' Yu Xi, 41, a Chinese national, found at base of Upper Yosemite Fall

Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif. — A woman who was declared missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park was found dead the same day, without a public update from the National Park Service.

Authorities announced the death of 41-year-old "Alice" Yu Xie on Friday.

Yosemite officials released details of the Chinese national’s disappearance by website and social media Jan. 16.

Xie was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall the same day. The cause of death was not immediately released.

There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.

'Alice' Yu Xie, a Chinese national, was identified as the woman found dead in Yosemite National Park on Jan. 16, the same day she was reported missing, officials said. (NATIONAL PARK SERVICE)

Park officials could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

The woman’s family was notified. There was no indication whether the communication was related to the delay in updating the search status.

Xie traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System bus Jan. 14.

She was reported overdue Jan. 15 "after planning to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls," the park said in a Facebook post.

