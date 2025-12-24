Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Woman in Florida Barnes & Noble stabbed to death, police seek motive

Antonio Moore, 40, charged with murder following incident in Palm Beach Gardens

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Police in Florida are investigating after a 65-year-old woman died from stab wounds she suffered inside a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Palm Beach Gardens. 

The incident involving victim Rita Loncharich happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Legacy Place shopping center, according to WPTV. 

Witnesses told police that the suspect, 40-year-old Antonio Moore, ran out of the store after stabbing Loncharich, the station reported. Loncharich was found by responding officers inside the Barnes & Noble suffering from a stab wound and later died from her injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a statement, according to ABC News. "Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for this attack."

Barnes & Noble store and suspect Antonio Moore

Antonio Moore, 40, is facing a murder charge following the alleged stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Google Maps/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

Jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office show that Moore was booked on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Loncharich's husband said to CBS12 that his wife called him on her cell phone Monday night to inform him that she had been attacked. 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a customer following an incident on property," Legacy Place told WPTV.  

People walk into a Barnes & Noble store in San Diego

A Barnes & Noble location in San Diego, Calif. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"Our hearts are with the victim’s family, friends and all those impacted. Police responded quickly and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Safety remains our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement, enhancing our on-site security presence and reviewing protocols with tenants," it added.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department vehicle outside building

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said it is searching for a motive in the Barnes & Noble stabbing. (Palm Beach Gardens Police Department)

Moore reportedly will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
