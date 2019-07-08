Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Woman accused of shooting husband while trying to shoot someone else in road rage incident

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Alabama woman involved in a road rage incident attempted to shoot another person involved in the dispute -- but she shot her husband instead, authorities said.

"During the incident, an altercation occurred in which, the offender, Erica Cole, attempted to shoot a second party but shot her husband, Nicholas Cole, striking him in the head," Deputy Brad Williams, a spokesman for the Cullman County Sheriff's Office said.

The road rage incident took place Saturday, beginning in Dodge City and ending at a residence in Breman, he said.

Cole, who lives in Breman with his wife, was in stable condition, according to reports.

ALABAMA MAN ARRESTED FOR TOSSING CIGARETTES TO INMATES ON FOURTH OF JULY

Erica Cole, 31, was arrested after deputies conducted an investigation in conjunction with prosecutors, according to reports.

Mugshot for Erica Cole, 31.

Mugshot for Erica Cole, 31. (Cullman County Sheriff's Office )

Deputies charged her with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, Al.com reported.

She was jailed without bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if Erica Cole has an attorney, the Associated Press reported.