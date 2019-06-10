Woman, 2 girls killed after SUV crashes into California home

A man suspected of being intoxicated crashed his SUV into a home in central California, killing a woman and her two of her daughters, ages 5 and 3, authorities said.

A 10-year-old girl also was taken to a hospital with major injuries after the vehicle went through the fence and backyard of a duplex before crashing into the small home just outside Modesto early Sunday, the Modesto Bee reported.

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the woman as Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez, 38. It has not yet released the names of the two girls killed.

The California Highway Patrol said it arrested the driver, 46-year-old Felix Ferdin of Modesto, and suspect he got behind the wheel after using alcohol or drugs. He had minor injuries, officials said.

Ferdin was booked into jail on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence. He remained in custody Monday, with bail set at $100,000.

Prison records don't list an attorney for Ferdin. Authorities did not immediately know if he has retained one who could speak on his behalf.

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com