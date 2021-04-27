Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Woman, 2 children found dead inside partially submerged car

The three victims were believed to be from outside Alabama

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found inside a car found partially submerged in Lake Eufaula, and a possible suspect was being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

DRIVER DRAGS NYPD OFFICER WITH CAR, WAS OUT WITH NO BAIL AT TIME DESPITE ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman said the three victims, who were not immediately identified, apparently were dead before the car entered the water. It was found near a lakeside park in Eufaula early Monday along the Alabama-Georgia state line, news outlets reported.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found inside a car found partially submerged in Lake Eufaula, and a possible suspect was being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found inside a car found partially submerged in Lake Eufaula, and a possible suspect was being treated at a hospital, authorities said. (iStock)

The causes of death were unclear, Chapman said. The bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies, and the surviving male was taken by helicopter ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan, according to the police chief there, Will Benny.

The chief said officers were at the hospital awaiting state investigators. Authorities didn’t immediately announce any arrests. Benny described the survivor as a person of interest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three victims were believed to be from outside Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Your Money