Wisconsin women shot server in the face over missing burger: Investigators

Two women have been charged for shooting a restaurant employee in the face over a missing hamburger in Wisconsin.



Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson, both 20 and both from Milwaukee, made initial appearances in Milwaukee County court Monday, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee. They are both charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The shooting happened at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa on Jan. 30. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man lying on the ground next to the cash register. He had a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.



The women were in a group of four being "impatient and rude," another restaurant employee told police.



After being asked to leave, one of the women exited the restaurant and then briefly returned. The complaint says the "four women were up by the register" when one woman in a blue hoodie punched the shooting victim. "The other woman pulled out a handgun and fired one round at (the victim) striking him in the face while (the victim) was lying on the ground."