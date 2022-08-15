Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin widow sues veteran's nursing home over husbands death

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation revealed dehydration has been a chronic problem at the facility

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband.

Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death in late 2020 at age 69. Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided "reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment" of her husband.

The lawsuit filed in Dane County this month names the facility, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, department Secretary Mary Kolar as well as 14 of the home’s employees involved in Krall’s care. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages.

WISCONSIN WOMAN CHARGED IN ‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBING DROPS REQUEST FOR EARLY RELEASE FROM MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY

A Wisconsin veterans nursing home is being sued after the death of a 69-year-old man.

A Wisconsin veterans nursing home is being sued after the death of a 69-year-old man.

WISCONSIN GOV. TONY EVERS SLAMS GOP PRIMARY WINNER TIM MICHELS AS 'MOST EXTREME AND DIVISIVE NOMINEE POSSIBLE'

Dehydration has been a chronic problem at the facility, which ranks among the worst state veterans homes in the country in terms of violations and fines, according to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation. The Union Grove facility was cited for 62 violations and received fines totaling $250,000 since 2017, records show.

A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, in an email, said the DVA's medical director previously reviewed the case and determined that appropriate care was provided. The department denies the allegations in the lawsuit.

TRUMP-BACKED TIM MICHELS PROJECTED WINNER IN BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN'S GOP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

Krall's death certificate lists "failure to thrive" as the cause of his death.