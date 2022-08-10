Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers slams GOP primary winner Tim Michels as 'most extreme and divisive nominee possible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers responded to Trump-endorsed Tim Michels' projected win in the Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday by labeling him as "radical" and "divisive."

Michels defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and two other Republican candidates in the GOP primary, and will face off against Evers in the general election in November.

In a statement following Michels' projected primary victory, Evers' campaign said his upcoming Republican opponent is "the most extreme and divisive nominee possible" who will say anything to appease former President Trump.

"After a scorched earth primary that’s seen constant attacks and a dizzying race to the radical right, the Republican Party has chosen the most extreme and divisive nominee possible, one that will tell Donald Trump anything just to keep his endorsement," the statement read. "From abortion and voting rights, to gun safety and public education — Tim Michels has staked out the most extreme positions possible, with the goal of dividing our state and pitting neighbors against one another."

Michels is a multimillionaire owner of a construction company who used millions of his own money on his campaign. Trump offered his endorsement in early June. Michels called Evers a "weak leader" in his victory speech Tuesday night, and vowed to make the governor an "unessential worker come November."

The Evers campaign highlighted Michels' support for an 1849 abortion ban that does not offer exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The governor's campaign also noted his Republican foe's questioning of election results, pro-Second Amendment stance and opposition to additional public school funding.

"Tim Michels wants to enforce an abortion ban from 1849 that has no exceptions for rape or incest, and he’s previously said it's ‘not unreasonable’ for a rape victim to be forced to give birth," Evers' campaign said. "Michels has said he’s open to overturning election results if he doesn’t like the outcome, he’s come out against common sense gun safety legislation that would protect our kids, and Michels has even said it was ‘insanity’ to invest more money in our public schools."

"While Tim Michels wants to divide our communities, Gov. Evers is committed to bringing people together and working to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet, and give our kids the education they need to thrive," the statement continued. "There's a lot at stake this November, and Gov. Evers will always do the right thing for our state."

Evers, who is seeking a second term as governor following his matchup with Michels in November, faced no primary challenger in Tuesday's election.