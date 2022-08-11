Wisconsin woman charged in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing drops request for early release from mental health facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin woman who was charged in the stabbing of a classmate to appease the fictional "Slender Man" has withdrawn her petition to be released early from a state mental health facility.

Morgan Geyser, 20, is one of two women charged in the 2014 stabbing of a sixth-grade classmate. Geyser asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren in June to order her release from the state mental health facility.

The judge ordered a conditional release last year for Geyser’s co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.

After receiving Geyser’s request, Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate her mental state. But after receiving one doctor's report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday wotjdrawing the request.

"We are requesting that the remaining examinations not be finalized and we will continue to revisit this issue as Ms. Geyser continues to make progress in treatment and advance with her recovery," according to the letter, obtained by WTMJ-TV.

Prosecutors say Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner into the woods in a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner for dead, but she crawled out of the woods and was discovered by a passing bicyclist. Medical staff who treated her said Leutner suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived.

Police found Weier and Geyser later that day walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha. They said they were traveling to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin and attacked Leutner because they thought it would make them Slender Man's servants and prevent him from killing their families.

Slender Man is a character that started as a Creepypasta internet meme in 2009 and is often depicted stalking or abducting children.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors and a judge sent her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after determining she had a mental illness.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to the psychiatric facility after a jury found she was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the attack.

Weier was granted a conditional release last September to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.