College

Wisconsin university professor placed on leave after allegedly flipping College Republicans table

The chair of the English Department at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire allegedly flipped the students' table

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
University department chair on leave after allegedly flipping College Republicans' table

University department chair on leave after allegedly flipping College Republicans' table

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire English Department chair has been placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations that he flipped the College Republicans' table. Video: UW-Eau Claire College Republicans

The chair of the English Department at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly flipping the College Republicans' table on campus Tuesday morning.

UW-Eau Claire Interim Provost Michael Carney confirmed the incident with Fox News.

"I am deeply concerned that our students’ peaceful effort to share information on campus on election day was disrupted," Carney said in a statement. "UW-Eau Claire strongly supports every person’s right to free speech and free expression, and the university remains committed to ensuring that campus is a place where a wide variety of opinions and beliefs can be shared and celebrated."

He added that "civil dialogue is a critical part of the university experience, and peaceful engagement is fundamental to learning itself."

A photo showing the UW-Eau Claire College Republicans' flipped table, spilled candy and other damaged materials

A University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire department chair has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly flipping the College Republicans' table on Tuesday morning. (UW-Eau Claire College Republicans)

"We are working with the Universities of Wisconsin and the Office of General Counsel, which is conducting a comprehensive investigation of this matter. The faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending that investigation," Carney said.

Wisconsin professor put on leave

English Department Chair José Felipe Alvergue, left, allegedly flipped a College Republicans' table on campus.

The UW-Eau Claire College Republicans identified the faculty member on Instagram as English Department Chair José Felipe Alvergue. Alvergue did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

A photo showing the UW-Eau Claire College Republicans' flipped table

Tatiana Bobrowicz, who chairs the UW-Eau Claire College Republicans chapter, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she had just finished setting up a table on Election Day. (UW-Eau Claire College Republicans)

Tatiana Bobrowicz, UW-Eau Claire College Republicans chair, said in a video posted to the chapter's Instagram page that she had just finished setting up a table on Election Day.

The student group was promoting conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel and superintendent candidate Brittany Kinser, both of whom lost their elections Tuesday.

UW-Eau Claire campus

The student group was promoting conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel and superintendent candidate Brittany Kinser, both of whom lost their elections Tuesday. (Google Maps)

"A professor came up and flipped our table in a violent attack towards us. This is unacceptable," Bobrowicz said in a statement posted to the UW-Eau Claire College Republicans Instagram account on Tuesday. "The university has since confirmed that this attacker was the chair of the university's English Department. Once again, this type of violent attack will not be tolerated."

UW director of media relations Mark Pitsch told Fox News in a statement that university staff "appreciate that UW-Eau Claire has taken swift action, and we will be working with them to conduct the investigation."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.