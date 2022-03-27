Wisconsin teens take advantage of woman, kidnap son after she offers help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 3-month-old boy from a woman who was trying to help them, Milwaukee police say.

The arrests of a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were announced Thursday. The infant was safely returned to his mother.

NAOMI IRION DISAPPEARANCE: SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, BUT 18-YEAR-OLD NOWHERE TO BE FOUND



"Only thing I can do right now is thank God that they found my baby," the mother, who asked not to be named, told FOX6 News Milwaukee. "I really thank the community, because I see there was a lot of people out here, the Milwaukee Police Department. They did a good job."

The 35-year-old said she met the teens who are now accused of taking her son at a nearby store. They told her they were trafficking victims in need of help.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: JAILED DAD'S GIRLFRIEND FOUND DEAD IN MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE



"They basically lied to me, like they was being trafficked and molested," she said. "I offered for them to come to my house to find somewhere to go, and if they didn’t have a ride I was willing to call an Uber or a Lyft for them to get to where they got to go, but they never stayed here. That was never the intention. It got a little late, I end up dozing off, and when I dozed off my baby was gone. They was gone and my door was unlocked."

An Amber Alert was sent out Wednesday morning. By early afternoon, a tip led officers to a home where the boy was found unharmed, and the teens were arrested.

"It was just crazy. Why would you take my baby while I was sleeping?" the mother said. "They could’ve took my cellphone. They could’ve took the games, the computer tablets, anything — but y’all took my baby, like why?"



The 16-year-old suspect reportedly told police she was being sexually abused, and no one believed her. She thought if she showed up with a baby, that people would believe her, WISN reported.



While questions regarding motive continue, the mother is grateful her son is home.