Wisconsin
Wisconsin stabbing leaves five injured, suspect in custody: police

Wisconsin officials say five people are seriously injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A stabbing in Wisconsin left five people injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a "critical incident" along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin and found five people with stab wounds.

Officials said that the five people have wounds ranging from serious to critical conditions. 

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to officials.

A stabbing in Wisconsin left five people injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police. (St. Croix County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said that there's no further threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.

