Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Wisconsin sheriff's office K-9 alerts to fentanyl-laced meth during traffic stop, two men arrested

Two men, one from Milwaukee and the other from Chicago, were arrested following the drug bust, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Democrats are 'in denial' of fentanyl crisis Video

Judge Jeanine Pirro: Democrats are 'in denial' of fentanyl crisis

'The Five' co-hosts discuss New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoing a fentanyl epidemic bill and a baby reportedly overdosing on the deadly synthetic opioid. 

A traffic stop in Wisconsin resulted in deputies finding fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, marijuana and other items, authorities said. 

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on Interstate 94 early Tuesday for not having been registered. A second deputy also responded to the scene with Nox, a sheriff's office K-9. 

"The deputy commanded Nox to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle and Nox alerted," the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

WISCONSIN LEGISLATORS CALL ON GOV. EVERS TO BAN TIK TOK

Wisconsin sheriff's deputies found drugs and other items during a traffic stop after a K-9 alerted them, authorities said.  

Wisconsin sheriff's deputies found drugs and other items during a traffic stop after a K-9 alerted them, authorities said.   (Racine County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found 18.5 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, 11 grams of marijuana, a scale, a pipe, and liquid methamphetamine stored in six jars and two bottles.

Two men – Nathan Vieth, 25, of Milwaukee and 23-year-old Titus Wright of Chicago – were arrested. 

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE MAKES EMOTIONAL RETURN 1 YEAR AFTER DARRELL BROOKS KILLED 6 IN WISCONSIN

They each face several drug possession charges. Vieth also had a "body-only" warrant, the sheriff's office said. 

Nathan Vieth, 25, of Milwaukee, and 23-year-old Titus Wright of Chicago were arrested after a sheriff's K-9 alerted deputies to drugs in their car. 

Nathan Vieth, 25, of Milwaukee, and 23-year-old Titus Wright of Chicago were arrested after a sheriff's K-9 alerted deputies to drugs in their car.  (Racine County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once again, the instincts of trained and experienced deputies along with the skill of their K9 partner led to a significant seizure of controlled substances from a ‘routine’ traffic stop," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "It is impossible to measure the number of lives saved every time the Sheriff’s Office removes this poison from the streets, but the Sheriff's Office will never waiver in our commitment to protect the public."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.