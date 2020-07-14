Wisconsin man almost hit by falling tree during storm

This was a near-miss.

A man in Wisconsin was nearly struck by a falling tree outside his family's home last week as a storm moved through the area.

The incident happened Thursday in the city of Janesville, about 75 miles west of Milwaukee.

A home surveillance camera from Lori Sheetz Blank shows the moment her son, Timothy Sheetz, stepped off the front porch into the heavy wind and rain.

In the video posted to Facebook, Timothy Sheetz can be seen turning around and darting back under cover as a large tree falls across his path in the front yard.

Blank wrote on Facebook that her son was also lucky as he could have been electrocuted by power lines "right above his head" that were downed as the tree fell.

“Thank you God for keeping him safe and giving us one more story to share,” she wrote.