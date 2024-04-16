Wisconsin Republican leaders ignore the governor's request to spend $125M to combat 'forever chemicals'

Wisconsin Republicans on Tuesday planned to ignore the latest call from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $125 million to combat so-called forever chemicals.

Evers invoked a rarely used power and called a meeting of the Republican-led Legislature's budget committee, urging it to release the funding that was previously approved in the state budget. But Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said in a response to Evers that they would not meet, calling Evers' move "blatant political game-playing."

Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, the Republican committee co-chairs, said in the letter delivered to Evers on Friday that although the governor can call a meeting of the budget committee, he can't actually require it to meet or take action. The committee will not meet, they said.

"We are disappointed in your disregard for a co-equal branch of government, as well as the legislative process," Born and Marklein wrote to Evers.

Democratic members of the committee vowed to attend, even if its Republican leaders don't convene a meeting.

The moves are the latest twist in the ongoing stalemate between Evers and the Legislature over the best way to combat PFAS chemicals that have polluted groundwater in communities across the state. Evers and Republicans have both said that fighting the chemicals is a priority, but they haven’t been able to come together on what to do about it.

Evers last week vetoed a Republican bill that would have created grants to fight PFAS pollution. He also called on the Legislature's budget committee to give the state Department of Natural Resources the authority to spend the $125 million.

But Republicans have said doing what Evers wants would give the DNR a "slush fund."

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals that don’t easily break down in nature. They are found in a wide range of products, including cookware and stain-resistant clothing, and previously were often used in aviation fire-suppression foam. The chemicals have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer and liver disease, and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

Municipalities across Wisconsin are struggling with PFAS contamination in groundwater, including Marinette, Madison, Wausau and the town of Campbell on French Island. The waters of Green Bay also are contaminated.