Wisconsin mother stabs teen daughter to death to 'protect' her from Elon Musk: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin mother on drugs allegedly stabbed her 14-year-old daughter to death and told police she ended the child's life to protect her from billionaire tech executive Elon Musk.

Tyiece Oninski, of the Town of Turtle in Rock County, contacted authorities on March 20 and confessed to killing her daughter, Kuren Rein, the night before and that she then attempted suicide, according to a criminal complaint, WMTV reported.

During the call, which lasted about 13 minutes, Oninski said she killed the girl to "protect her from somebody else," later saying she wanted to protect her daughter from Musk, according to the complaint.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ACCUSED OF STABBING 3-MONTH-OLD BABY AFTER TALKING 'SACRIFICE'

When she was asked if she needed an ambulance, Oninski said she needed a hearse instead.

"She’s dead, honey. She needs a hearse," Oninski explained on the call.

Police responded to the home and found the teen girl dead from multiple stab wounds inside the home, and a knife and sheath were found nearby.

Oninski also had cuts to her neck and wrists from her suicide attempt.

REPEAT OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY KILLS 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL, HAS CRIMINAL HISTORY DATING BACK TO 2000: OFFICIALS

Investigators also reported discovering a partial bare footprint inside the home, later finding that Oninski’s left foot was stained with what appeared to be blood.

Oninski was transported to the hospital and tested positive for benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and THC in her blood.

At one point, as she was in the hospital, she asked a deputy if her name was in the news, and was disappointed when she was told it was not.

A GoFundMe page started to support family members after the loss of the 14-year-old girl has raised more than $17,000 as of Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are coming together to support a young man who has just lost his sister in a devastating and unthinkable way at the hands of their own mother," the fundraiser reads. "No one should have to face something like this, especially at such a young age. As he navigates this overwhelming grief, we want to ease the burden of funeral expenses so he can focus on healing and remembering his sister."

"She was loved deeply and will be missed beyond measure. Her life mattered, and she deserves to be honored with dignity and care," it added.