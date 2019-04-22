Wisconsin mother of 7 pleads guilty to ISIS terror-related charges

A Wisconsin mother of seven has pleaded guilty to trying to plan terrorist attacks on behalf of the Islamic State terror network by distributing information on making explosives and biological weapons, according to reports.

Waheba Issa Dais entered her plea Monday but the agreement was finalized last month, Fox 6 reported.

The mother, who lives in Cudahy, a city just south of Milwaukee, faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.

NEW MEXICO COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER SURGE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING THE BORDER

She initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of providing material support to terrorists but prosecutors dropped one of the charges in exchange for her guilty plea.

Court documents said she used hacked social media accounts to discuss possible attacks with self-proclaimed members of ISIS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said Dais tried to recruit people to carry out attacks and provided information on making explosives and poisons.

“These cases demonstrate the continuing and evolving terrorism threat posed by foreign terrorism organizations,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew Krueger said.

Click for more from Fox 6.