Wisconsin man who allegedly shot police officer and stole his squad car pleads not guilty

It was the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in Milwaukee in two weeks

By Paul Best | Fox News
A suspect who allegedly shot a Milwaukee police officer last month pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges. 

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is being held on a $1 million bond in the case. In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, he's also facing three counts of bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and hit-and-run involving injury. 

On the evening of Jan. 27, officer Herbert Davis III was called to the city’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood to check on a person who was sick or injured. 

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges on Wednesday. 

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges on Wednesday.  (Milwaukee County)

Davis initially found Rothdong slumped over in the vehicle and the suspect tried to run away after being woken up. 

The two exchanged gunfire and both were struck before Rothdong allegedly fled the scene in Davis' squad car. 

Rothdong then allegeldy crashed into another vehicle, fled on foot, and was later captured by police. 

The shooting occurred near 25th Street and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee. 

The shooting occurred near 25th Street and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee.  (WITI)

Davis was released from the hospital the day after the shooting. 

At the time of the shooting, Rothdong had multiple open felony cases, according to court records. 

He was arrested twice in August 2020 on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He was also arrested in March 2020 for attempting to flee a police officer in a vehicle. 

Herbert Davis III was released from the hospital the day after the shooting. 

Herbert Davis III was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.  (WITI)

It was the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in Milwaukee in two weeks. 

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot on Jan. 26 while searching a neighborhood following a traffic stop. On Jan. 13, an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery. Both the deputy and detective survived their wounds. 

Rodthong’s attorney, Mary Garvin Guimont, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

