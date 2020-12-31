Wisconsin hospital's claim employee 'intentionally' removed coronavirus vaccine from fridge probed by FBI, FDA

Federal authorities are assisting Wisconsin police in their investigation into a hospital employee who was fired for deliberately spoiling 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

An employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton admitted that they intentionally removed 57 vials of the Moderna's vaccine from refrigeration earlier this week.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, police in Grafton said the FBI and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are "actively" investigating the case alongside the department.

Advocate Aurora Health previously told Fox News in a statement that it was led to believe that the incident was an accident. However, the employee later "acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration."

Aurora said it has fired the employee and referred the matter to the authorities, who were notified late Wednesday evening.

Police said no other information would be immediately released and declined to say if any arrests have been made.

