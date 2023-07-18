Wisconsin former veterans policy board head sentenced to prison for child pornography possession

The former Wisconsin veterans policy board head was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for possessing child pornography.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that 39-year-old Curtis Schmitt Jr. was found guilty in May of three counts of child pornography possession, and along with three years in prison, he was sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

Schmitt was appointed to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019, and the appointment was confirmed by the state senate.

He stepped away from the post in March 2022. He was charged with possessing child pornography on Jan. 23, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned that two photos and a video depicting child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account connected to Schmitt’s email in December 2021.

Schmitt told police he was addicted to adult pornography and would sometimes receive and download child pornography, the criminal complaint noted.

The veterans bord and the secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Veterans Affairs work together to shape benefits programs for Milwaukee veterans through the adoption of administrative rules.

The board also approves recommendations and resolutions from veteran organizations in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.