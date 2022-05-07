Wisconsin dog who went viral after being left tied to fire hydrant gets new home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dog who went viral this week after its owner left her tied to a fire hydrant in Wisconsin has found a new, temporary home with the Wisconsin Humane Society, the shelter announced.

Baby Girl was received by the shelter in Green Bay and is "doing great" after she was found with a backpack full of toys and a note, left by her owner, explaining their actions, the shelter announced in a post.

"You may have seen this recent photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, and we understand it evokes a strong emotional response," the Humane Society said, describing the owner as caring and loving but unable to care for the dog. "There was a note left and, to us, it was really an act of desperation."

After people were initially critical of the owner for abandoning the dog, the Humane Society says public perception has shifted more compassionately.

"After seeing several days of people attacking and vilifying the owner – our post today has been beautifully received by the community and is now seeing the humanity in this situation," said Angela Speed, director of communications, as FOX 6 of Milwaukee reported.

"The owner was doing the best that they can with the resources that they had," Speed added. "Baby Girl was tied tightly to this fire hydrant so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. She was packed full of supplies and a backpack…toys, and treats and all of her favorite things."

In a letter addressed to the former owner, the Humane Society said it was "evident" how much the owner loved the dog and they see "you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup."

Baby Girl has settled nicely into her new home and will be available for adoption in the coming days, the shelter said.