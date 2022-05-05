Tennessee firefighters rescue dog trapped in cave after falling 35 feet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee firefighters descended into a cave to rescue a dog that became trapped after falling down a 35-foot shaft on Monday, authorities said.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) responded to English Mountain at daybreak to plan how to rescue the hunting dog named Storm, the department said.

Assistant Chief Schmidt and Captain Lanier, both WCVFD Rope Technicians, along with Sevier County Rescue Squad Rope Technician Boroughs used a high-angle rope system to rappel down the 35-foot shaft and locate Storm.

The crew put Storm in a harness and lifted him to safety. No injuries were reported.

Rescuers shared a photo with Storm and said they were "thrilled" that the hunting dog was safe.

English Mountain is in the western foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains region of East Tennessee. Its peak rises to 3,629 feet.