Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee firefighters rescue dog trapped in cave after falling 35 feet

High-angle rope rescue unfolded on English Mountain in East Tennessee

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee firefighters descended into a cave to rescue a dog that became trapped after falling down a 35-foot shaft on Monday, authorities said.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) responded to English Mountain at daybreak to plan how to rescue the hunting dog named Storm, the department said.

GEORGIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT BEATING DOG ON VIDEO

Assistant Chief Schmidt and Captain Lanier, both WCVFD Rope Technicians, along with Sevier County Rescue Squad Rope Technician Boroughs used a high-angle rope system to rappel down the 35-foot shaft and locate Storm.

Rescuers executed a high-angle rope rescue to reach Storm.

Rescuers executed a high-angle rope rescue to reach Storm. (Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

The crew put Storm in a harness and lifted him to safety. No injuries were reported.

Rescuers hoisted Storm to safety after the hunting dog fell 35 feet into a cave.

Rescuers hoisted Storm to safety after the hunting dog fell 35 feet into a cave. (Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rescuers shared a photo with Storm and said they were "thrilled" that the hunting dog was safe.

English Mountain is in the western foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains region of East Tennessee. Its peak rises to 3,629 feet.