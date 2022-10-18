Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin bonfire explosion injures 40, some seriously hurt

WI officials said an accelerant was added to the fire, causing it to burn out of control

Associated Press
Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin said Monday that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt.

The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control.

The sheriff's office said that at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although some the injuries "range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital," the release said.

NO CRIMINAL WRONGDOING FOUND IN DEATH OF MAN WHO FELL FROM MILWAUKEE DRAWBRIDGE

A Wisconsin bonfire explosion hurt up to 40 people over the weekend. Some residents were seriously injured in the explosion.

The Pulaski Community School District told families in a message that some of the people involved include current and former students.