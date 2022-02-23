Expand / Collapse search
Wintery weather forecast to impact Plains to Ohio Valley

Heavy snow, ice will cause travel problems

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A mess of wintry weather will impact areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley today and then the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Thursday night into Friday.   

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and ice will cause travel problems depending on where you live, so please stay informed of the latest weather forecasts.

Northeast ice forecast

Northeast ice forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain on the warmer side of this system is bringing the risk of flooding across portions of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley. 

Northeast futuretrack

Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Cold air is settling in behind the front where temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees below average while above-average warmth will set some records across the East. 

