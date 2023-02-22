Expand / Collapse search
Winter weather across US to bring snow to Midwest, New England

Minneapolis may see its worst winter storm in decades

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

A large winter storm will impact much of the U.S. over the next few days, bringing a variety of hazards. 

Winter weather alerts nationwide

Winter weather alerts nationwide (Credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday, widespread heavy snow will continue to spread across the northern tier of the country. Winter weather advisories have been issued from the West Coast to the Northeast. Widespread snow is expected with blizzard conditions targeting the Dakotas and Minnesota. Minneapolis may see its worst winter storm in decades as several feet of snow and 60-mile-per-hour winds are forecast. To the south, in the southern Plains and the Ohio River Valley, thunderstorms from this same weather system bring the risk of flash flooding.

STORM TO BRING HIGH WINDS TO ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO, NEVADA

The coast-to-coast storm in the U.S.

The coast-to-coast storm in the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)



On Thursday, the threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely from the upper Midwest to New England's interior. Widespread snowfall of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with higher elevations receiving closer to 8 to 12 inches of snow. Freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, across the Southeast, near record-breaking highs will be possible. Daytime highs across Florida will climb into the middle 80s. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.