Winter weather across US to bring snow to Midwest, New England

A large winter storm will impact much of the U.S. over the next few days, bringing a variety of hazards.

On Wednesday, widespread heavy snow will continue to spread across the northern tier of the country. Winter weather advisories have been issued from the West Coast to the Northeast. Widespread snow is expected with blizzard conditions targeting the Dakotas and Minnesota. Minneapolis may see its worst winter storm in decades as several feet of snow and 60-mile-per-hour winds are forecast. To the south, in the southern Plains and the Ohio River Valley, thunderstorms from this same weather system bring the risk of flash flooding.

STORM TO BRING HIGH WINDS TO ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO, NEVADA





On Thursday, the threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely from the upper Midwest to New England's interior. Widespread snowfall of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with higher elevations receiving closer to 8 to 12 inches of snow. Freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, across the Southeast, near record-breaking highs will be possible. Daytime highs across Florida will climb into the middle 80s.